Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP stock opened at $574.05 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.60.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

