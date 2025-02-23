Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $154.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.61 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

