Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Navient has a payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navient to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Navient Stock Down 0.4 %

NAVI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

