DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.18 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DBRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

