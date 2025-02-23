Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 12,000 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 893,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,036 shares of company stock valued at $72,407,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $151.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -690.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

