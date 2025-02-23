Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $42,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $68.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

