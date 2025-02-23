F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of FG opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

