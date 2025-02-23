F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance
Shares of FG opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F&G Annuities & Life
About F&G Annuities & Life
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F&G Annuities & Life
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.