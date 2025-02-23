BHP Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51.
About BHP Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.