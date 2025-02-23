Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,379,548.84. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,757. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.8 %

MDB stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $459.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.71 and a 200 day moving average of $273.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

