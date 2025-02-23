Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells 5,445 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,094.68. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

