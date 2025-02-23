World Equity Group Inc. Grows Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

