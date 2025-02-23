World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 15,699 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 109.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after acquiring an additional 227,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,487,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,540,000 after buying an additional 409,880 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 720,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 630,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

