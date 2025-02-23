Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

