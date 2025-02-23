Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. StockNews.com raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

