SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Boosted by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 4.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $566.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.01.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.