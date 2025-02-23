34,225 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Delap Wealth Advisory LLC

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie lowered NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

