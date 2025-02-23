Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 3,268.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 405,290 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the period.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SEIX opened at $23.87 on Friday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

