Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 3,895 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

