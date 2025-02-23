Summit Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 6.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000.

MOAT stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

