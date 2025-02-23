Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $470,000 in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCPI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

