13,851 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Purchased by Wealthgarden F.S. LLC

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IOCT stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.