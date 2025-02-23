Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

