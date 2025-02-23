Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,568.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 98,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,712.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 73,204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 69,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,630,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ITA opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

