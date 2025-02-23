Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,145 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ExlService were worth $15,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ExlService by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 800,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 666,805 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,198,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ExlService by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,045,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.