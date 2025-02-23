Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of FTEC opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

