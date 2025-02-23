129,284 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $19,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.