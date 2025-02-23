Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after buying an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,842,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,641,000 after acquiring an additional 108,051 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,495,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,778,000 after acquiring an additional 180,448 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after purchasing an additional 644,193 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

