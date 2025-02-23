South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 713.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $11,250,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

