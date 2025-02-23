iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $404.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day moving average of $389.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $315.24 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

