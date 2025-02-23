Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 17.2% – Here’s Why

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 4,753,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOT shares. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

