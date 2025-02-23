ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 6% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.36. 50,351,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 52,799,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 40.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 3,875,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,452 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,014 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,933,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

