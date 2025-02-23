ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 6% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.36. 50,351,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 52,799,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
