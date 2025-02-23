Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.45, with a volume of 228690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BC. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.42%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,010,000 after buying an additional 452,116 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after buying an additional 488,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,796,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after buying an additional 269,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

