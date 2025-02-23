United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

NYSE:USM opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

