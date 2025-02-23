JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

