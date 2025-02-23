JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 13.8 %
NASDAQ JAKK opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $36.35.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.
