Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.