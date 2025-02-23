PWR Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

PWR Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at PWR

In related news, insider Kees Weel sold 6,751,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.86 ($5.01), for a total value of A$53,068,236.24 ($33,801,424.36). Company insiders own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About PWR

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

