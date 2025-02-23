Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
