Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.19 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

