Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

