583 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 4.7 %

Tesla stock opened at $337.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

