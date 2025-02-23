Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

