Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Has $9.66 Million Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust makes up approximately 9.0% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.60 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,142,163.48. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,500 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

