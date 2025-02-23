Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 9,277 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.61 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

