Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 728 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 48,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.50 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,120 shares of company stock valued at $40,127,472. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.