ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. ManpowerGroup makes up approximately 1.8% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,937,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 296,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $53.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

