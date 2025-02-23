Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $51.44 on Friday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

