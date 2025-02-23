Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Invests $943,000 in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

