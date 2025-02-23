MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 127,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

