DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 788 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,463 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 3.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $100.53 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

