Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Posts Earnings Results

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

